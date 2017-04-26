Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $263 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 113.09 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

