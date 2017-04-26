Iteris Inc (ITI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iteris an industry rank of 211 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Iteris news, insider Todd Kreter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,393.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 32,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $162,320.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,575 shares of company stock valued at $605,405. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $168,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) opened at 5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm’s market cap is $164.74 million.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. Analysts predict that Iteris will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

