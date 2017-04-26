Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 5,175,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.48. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 58.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 1.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,906,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,735,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 97.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,428,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 1,197,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

