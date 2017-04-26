iRobot Co. (IRBT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, iRobot's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Industrial Automation/Robotics industry. The company is expected to bolster revenues on the back of solid Home Robotic products' demand. In addition, the recently completed (Apr 2017) Sales On Demand Corporation (SODC) acquisition and the new capital allocation program are likely to generate benefits in the quarters ahead. However, for the past three months, iRobot's stock looks overvalued compared to the Industrial Automation/Robotics industry. Post divestiture of the Defense & Security business, iRobot's success as a pure play consumer technology company still remains ambiguous. Also, headwinds such as stiff industry rivalry and any supply chain issues might hurt near-term results. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both 2017 and 2018.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded up 15.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 2,452,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. iRobot has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. iRobot had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company earned $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $624,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $491,101.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,100. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 113,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in iRobot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $19,004,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iRobot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

