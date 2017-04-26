Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,137 put options on the company. This is an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 2,057 put options.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Korst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 1,695,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,663,765.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,805,233 shares of company stock worth $15,593,865 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 27.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) traded up 2.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 595,539 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s market cap is $593.67 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.95%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

