Macquarie Downgrades Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (SNOW) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (NYSE:SNOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW) opened at 23.60 on Monday. Intrawest Resorts Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Intrawest Resorts Holdings had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm earned $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intrawest Resorts Holdings will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the third quarter worth $250,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 119.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings during the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Company Profile

Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc is a mountain resort, adventure and real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Adventure and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment includes its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park); Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton); Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe); Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant), and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain).

