Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.215 Million Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in International Paper by 48.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 135,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) traded up 0.67% on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 772,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. International Paper had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other International Paper news, insider William P. Hoel sold 22,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,280.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol L. Roberts sold 32,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,734,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,537 shares of company stock worth $7,282,089 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

