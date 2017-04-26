BNP Paribas Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) a GBX 640 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 640 ($8.18) price target by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.71) to GBX 700 ($8.95) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. S&P Global set a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 595 ($7.61) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 475.70 ($6.08).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) traded up 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 563.00. 12,490,421 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 11.94 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 545.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.06. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52-week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52-week high of GBX 576.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

