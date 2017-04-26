Intellectus Partners LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 888.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $854.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $824.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $892.25. The company has a market cap of $614.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.65 by $1.71. The company earned $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $893.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $962.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $966.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

