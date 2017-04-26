Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) SVP Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) SVP John Champlin Mulliken sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $14,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 3,575 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $161,304.00.

On Monday, April 17th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,552 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $67,853.44.

On Friday, April 7th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,275 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $53,103.75.

On Thursday, March 30th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 875 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $35,157.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $14,347.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 9,922 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $360,466.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 275 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $9,872.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Champlin Mulliken sold 475 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $18,135.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 575 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $24,426.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, John Champlin Mulliken sold 475 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $19,826.50.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) traded down 0.34% on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. 439,107 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $3.79 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. The company earned $985 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.20 million. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 573,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 684,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

