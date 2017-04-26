Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 32,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $49,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,113,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) traded down 0.78% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,596 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $64.83 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) CEO Sells $49,327.50 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/insider-selling-profire-energy-inc-pfie-ceo-sells-49327-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.15 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 143,125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Profire Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,117,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,278,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 394,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.