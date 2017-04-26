Insider Selling: Newpark Resources Inc (NR) EVP Sells 20,282 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 20,282 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $164,081.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Campbell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 2,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $19,800.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 35,522 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $293,056.50.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bruce Campbell Smith sold 33,630 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $270,048.90.

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) opened at 7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $665.26 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Newpark Resources Inc (NR) EVP Sells 20,282 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/insider-selling-newpark-resources-inc-nr-evp-sells-164081-38-in-stock-updated.html.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen and Company cut Newpark Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 265.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 264,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 358,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.