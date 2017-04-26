Richard N. Barton Sells 2,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. 3,852,286 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $153.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 122.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 17th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on Netflix from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

