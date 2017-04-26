James A. Courter Sells 5,000 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Stock

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Director James A. Courter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,542.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) traded up 0.88% on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,554 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Genie Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $198.27 million.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $51.50 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts predict that Genie Energy Ltd will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current year.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc and Residents Energy, Inc, and energy brokerage and marketing services.

