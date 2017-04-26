John O’connell Sells 11,905 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Director John O’connell sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$10,357.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John O’connell sold 12,083 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$11,116.36.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John O’connell sold 4,447 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$3,913.36.

On Wednesday, March 29th, John O’connell acquired 12,107 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,654.16.

On Thursday, March 30th, John O’connell acquired 600 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$528.00.

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 51,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gear Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $165.89 million.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.05.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The Company’s properties include Paradise Hill, Wildmere Cummings, Wilson Creek and Hoosier.

