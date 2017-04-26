Canadian Platinum Corp (CPC) Director Gary Lorne Billingsley Sells 1,300,000 Shares

Canadian Platinum Corp (TSE:CPC) Director Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,300,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Gary Lorne Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 800,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,300,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 2,100,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,000,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/insider-selling-canadian-platinum-corp-cpc-director-sells-c13000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

