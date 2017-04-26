The Second Cup Ltd (SCU) Director Buys C$23,250.00 in Stock

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) Director Michael David Bregman bought 15,000 shares of The Second Cup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$23,250.00.

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) traded up 7.04% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The Second Cup Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s market cap is $19.50 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/insider-buying-the-second-cup-ltd-scu-director-acquires-c23250-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About The Second Cup

The Second Cup Ltd. (Second Cup) is a Canada-based specialty coffee retailer. The Company has approximately 310 cafes operating under the trade name, Second Cup in Canada, of which approximately 30 are Company-operated and the remaining are operated by franchisees. The Company owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other property used in connection with the operation of Second Cup cafes in Canada, excluding the Territory of Nunavut.

