Insider Buying: Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 10 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,480 ($18.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($189.21).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 9 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.39) per share, with a total value of £143.55 ($183.52).

On Wednesday, February 8th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 9 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($186.86).

Shares of Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) remained flat at GBX 1537.50 on Wednesday. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 93.90 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,528.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,454.01. Judges Scientific PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,125.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,920.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Judges Scientific PLC’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Judges Scientific PLC

Judges Scientific plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of scientific instrument businesses. The Company’s activities are predominantly in or in support of the design and manufacture of scientific instruments. Its segments include Materials Sciences and Vacuum.

