Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) insider Pierre Beaudoin acquired 10,000 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) opened at 15.55 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Detour Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pierre Beaudoin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/insider-buying-detour-gold-co-dgc-insider-purchases-10000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGC. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 target price (down previously from C$21.00) on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.15.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Timmins and over 180 kilometers by road northeast of Cochrane.

