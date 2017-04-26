AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) Director Gregory Shawn Stewart Buys 1,000 Shares

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) Director Gregory Shawn Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,640.00.

Gregory Shawn Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Gregory Shawn Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.98 per share, with a total value of C$29,980.00.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. 32,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $724.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36. AGT Food and Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $42.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

