VNBTrust National Association Lowers Stake in ING Groep NV (ING)

VNBTrust National Association decreased its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV makes up approximately 1.7% of VNBTrust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VNBTrust National Association’s holdings in ING Groep NV were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep NV by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep NV by 75.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 341,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 147,310 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ING Groep NV by 100.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep NV by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ING Groep NV by 37.4% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) traded down 0.699% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.335. 2,454,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.985 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.51.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from ING Groep NV’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.14. ING Groep NV’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of ING Groep NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep NV in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep NV in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ING Groep NV Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

