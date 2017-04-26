UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 209,067 Shares of Infosys Ltd (INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,557,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of Infosys worth $201,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Infosys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 35,854,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,728,000 after buying an additional 3,677,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,484,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,966,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,891,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 5,430,178 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

