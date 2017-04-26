Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) traded down 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 237,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Cuts Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Price Target to C$48.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/imperial-oil-ltd-imo-price-target-cut-to-c48-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-plc-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.