Zacks Investment Research Lowers Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) to Sell

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Impala Platinum Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) traded down 3.83% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,042 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

About Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer and supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. The Company’s segments include mining (which includes Impala, Zimplats, Marula and Afplats), refining services (which include metals purchased and toll refined), chrome processing and other.

