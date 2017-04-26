IMI plc (IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,275

IMI plc (LON:IMI) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,005 ($12.85) to GBX 1,275 ($16.30) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMI. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($18.67) target price on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of IMI plc from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.62) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,166.79 ($14.92).

IMI plc (LON:IMI) traded up 0.87% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 863,258 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,109.89. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.46 billion. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 891.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from IMI plc’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

IMI plc Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

