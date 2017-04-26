IMI plc’s (IMI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group AG

IMI plc (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.62) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMI. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($18.67) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of IMI plc from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of IMI plc from GBX 1,064 ($13.60) to GBX 1,170 ($14.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,166.79 ($14.92).

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1275.00. The company had a trading volume of 863,258 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.46 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,233.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.89. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 891.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from IMI plc’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About IMI plc

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

