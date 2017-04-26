Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imax Corp (IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Imax Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Imax Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) opened at 31.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 1.16. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Imax Corp had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imax Corp (IMAX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/imaxs-imax-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-canaccord-genuity-updated.html.

In related news, insider Eileen Campbell sold 8,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,643.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Imax Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imax Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax Corp during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Imax Corp by 47.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imax Corp

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.