RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 22,808 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.14. 1,938,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-stake-decreased-by-rmb-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,557.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.