IHS Markit’s (INFO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) opened at 43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business earned $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.35 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather Matzke-Hamlin sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $470,383.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $551,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,601,168 shares of company stock worth $68,626,544.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $88,186,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $62,381,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $594,059,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

