IDEX Co. (IEX) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 166,453 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. IDEX has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.14 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

