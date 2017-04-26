ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Lowers Position in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Meritor were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded up 1.71% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 1,204,206 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Meritor had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Meritor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 160,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,413,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $90,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,725 shares of company stock worth $2,546,715 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

