2,318 Shares in Biogen Inc (BIIB) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,654,589,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,610,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,243,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,969,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,552,000 after buying an additional 125,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,978,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,354,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $603,929,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 2.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,665 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.28 and a 200 day moving average of $286.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post $20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.20.

In other Biogen news, CMO Alfred Sandrock sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $542,952.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

