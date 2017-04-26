First American Financial Corp (FAF) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First American Financial Corp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,943,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 175,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,095,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,686,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,100,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,518,000 after buying an additional 242,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,390,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after buying an additional 266,452 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 601,785 shares of the stock traded hands. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial Corp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First American Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Gilmore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $3,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,295 shares in the company, valued at $30,729,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First American Financial Corp

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

