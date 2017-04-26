Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 115.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 31.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.38% on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 4,874,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.84 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $84,538.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 54,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $4,456,575.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,730,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

