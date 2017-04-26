I.G. Investment Management LTD. Has $110.816 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

I.G. Investment Management LTD. cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,689 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $110,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,565,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,498,000 after buying an additional 4,920,814 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.98 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.86 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Bank of America Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

