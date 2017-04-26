Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huntington’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Midwest Banks industry, over the last six months. Following the recent Fed rate hike, margin pressure for the company finally seems to be easing. Notably, the company has increased its prime lending rate to 4.00% from 3.75% on recent hike. Further, FirstMerit deal is expected to result in $255 million of annualized cost savings. Though, escalating costs and stringent regulatory landscape remain near term concerns, the company’s steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance its shareholders value.”

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 57,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 109,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 107.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 217,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 2,314,988 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

