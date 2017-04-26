Hunting plc (HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 774 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 767.50 ($9.81) to GBX 774 ($9.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hunting plc from GBX 262 ($3.35) to GBX 531 ($6.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Hunting plc from GBX 500 ($6.39) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Hunting plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hunting plc from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 588.73 ($7.53).

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) opened at 574.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 564.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.40. Hunting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 650.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 935.32 million.

Hunting plc Company Profile

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company’s segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers during the drilling phase of oil and gas wells, along with associated equipment used by the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out and precision machining services for the energy, aviation and power generation sectors.

