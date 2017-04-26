Hunters Property PLC (HUNT) PT Raised to GBX 92 at Dowgate Capital

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) had its target price raised by Dowgate Capital from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) remained flat at GBX 60.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.61. Hunters Property PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 79.80. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 17.18 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

In related news, insider Edward (“Ed”) Anthony Jones acquired 45,000 shares of Hunters Property PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,641.52).

Hunters Property PLC Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc offers real estate services. The Company’s principal activity is that of providing property services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements, including for sales, lettings and property related services. The Company’s segments include Residential Sales, Lettings, Franchising and Other.

