Shore Capital Reaffirms “not rated” Rating for Hummingbird Resources Ltd (HUM)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) opened at 24.900000 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.79. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 16.00 and a one year high of GBX 29.19. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 82.70 million.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based multi-asset gold company. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral exploration targets, principally gold, focused in West Africa. It operates in the exploration and development of mineral resources segment.

