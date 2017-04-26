Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 99,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 180.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) traded up 3.30% on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 458,285 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.71. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $105.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price objective on Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $84,840.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

