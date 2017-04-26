Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 9.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 30.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) traded up 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,321 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $136.50.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aetna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $3,829,018.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $871,991.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

