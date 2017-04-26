36,325 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,325 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Davidson & Garrard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) traded up 1.22% on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,825 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.88 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays PLC lowered U.S. Silica Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Simmons boosted their price target on U.S. Silica Holdings from $63.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $76.00 target price on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

In other U.S. Silica Holdings news, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $29,310.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,800.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

