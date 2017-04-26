Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 86,975 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) by 433.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission Holdings worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 495,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 116,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 1,695.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 328,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 309,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded up 1.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,470 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.50. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Allison Transmission Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Allison Transmission Holdings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $245,510.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,907.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,959 in the last three months.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

