Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 19.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $4,476,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth about $7,013,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 7.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded down 0.98% on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,656 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2261 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/hudson-bay-capital-management-lp-buys-new-stake-in-coca-cola-european-partners-plc-cce-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCE. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.