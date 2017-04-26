Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,473 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,953 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.65. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

