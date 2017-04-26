Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 4,555.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 2.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 715,368 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company earned $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 40,000 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,954.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 30,000 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,365. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

