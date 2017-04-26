Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc (HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 66,310 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of HP worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950,652 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. HP Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HP to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. FBN Securities upgraded HP from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.54 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 113,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,979,734.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,420.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $12,668,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,357 shares of company stock worth $17,005,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

