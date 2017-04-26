VNBTrust National Association Lowers Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

VNBTrust National Association reduced its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Corp comprises approximately 0.8% of VNBTrust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. VNBTrust National Association’s holdings in Howard Hughes Corp were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter worth $38,511,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,129 shares. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.03. Howard Hughes Corp had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm earned $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/howard-hughes-corp-hhc-stake-lowered-by-vnbtrust-national-association-updated.html.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Howard Hughes Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Howard Hughes Corp news, EVP Christopher John Curry sold 48,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $5,621,199.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $710,423.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howard Hughes Corp

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.