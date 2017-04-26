Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods’ shares look overvalued and have underperformed the Zacks Categorized Food industry for the past three months. The company believes that lower turkey prices, extensive business rivalry and rise in operational expenses might hurt the near-term margins of its Jennie-O Turkey Store segment. Also, outbreak of livestock diseases, input price inflation or a stronger U.S. dollar might hurt results in the quarters ahead. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has been revised downwards for both fiscal 2017 and 2018.”

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) traded down 0.85% on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,760 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.53.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Hormel Foods Corp had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

In related news, insider Donald H. Kremin sold 27,852 shares of Hormel Foods Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $965,350.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,500 shares of Hormel Foods Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,553. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 204.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 95.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

