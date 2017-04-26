Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) opened at 19.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $135.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $151,695,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $96,972,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $58,745,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $57,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

